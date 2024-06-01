Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 297,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,852. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $886.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.