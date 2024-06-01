Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $73.12. 1,716,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

