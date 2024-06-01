Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.76. 2,332,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.40. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

