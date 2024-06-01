Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.65. 1,151,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

