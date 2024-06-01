Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.82 on Friday, reaching $258.89. 6,125,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $282.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.