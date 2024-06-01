DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 776,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.51 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
