DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 776,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.51 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 84.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 500.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 196,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 731,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,159,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.