Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $485.25

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.25 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 518.50 ($6.62). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.59), with a volume of 988,613 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 485.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.02, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £77,599.41 ($99,105.25). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

