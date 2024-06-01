Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DY stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

