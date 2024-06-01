Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 410486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$58.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of C$41.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

