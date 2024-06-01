Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.

Easyhotel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

Easyhotel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.