Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 3.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.85. 3,808,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.29 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

