Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,290. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.