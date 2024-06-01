Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,290. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

