Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Edible Garden Trading Down 2.4 %
EDBL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 192,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $501,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.25. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 1,255.04% and a negative net margin of 68.83%.
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
