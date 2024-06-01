Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $72,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $31.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.46. 4,148,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,414. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.23.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

