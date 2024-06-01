Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.23.

NYSE:ELV opened at $538.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

