Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $598.23.

Shares of ELV opened at $538.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $524.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

