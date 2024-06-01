ELIS Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $30,235.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02862035 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,917.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

