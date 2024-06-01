Elizabeth M. Donovan Sells 2,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

