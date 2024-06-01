Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

