Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Insider Sells $72,782.64 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 983.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

