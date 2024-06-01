Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.02

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.02 and traded as high as C$49.28. Enbridge shares last traded at C$48.92, with a volume of 7,339,157 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.56.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 1.9 %

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.