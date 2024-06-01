Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Enel Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 672,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,391. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.
About Enel
