ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ENEOS stock opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.64. ENEOS has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

