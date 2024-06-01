ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
ENEOS Stock Performance
ENEOS stock opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.64. ENEOS has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.
ENEOS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENEOS
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.