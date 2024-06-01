Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.67 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Energi has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $821,724.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00053397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,351,973 coins and its circulating supply is 77,351,920 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

