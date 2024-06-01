Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.74 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $708,584.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00053038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,353,272 coins and its circulating supply is 77,353,199 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

