Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 2,310,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,984,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

