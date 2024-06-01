Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.80.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

