Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.80.
About Enterprise Financial Services
