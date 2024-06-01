EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

EQT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

