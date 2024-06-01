Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CAE by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.