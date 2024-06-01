Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CAE by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

