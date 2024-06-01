Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegion plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

ALLE opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.60. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

