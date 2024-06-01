Ethena Staked USDe Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.29 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $175.48 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,126,890,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,770,291 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,112,910,427.4588585. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.06759638 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $26,835,698.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

