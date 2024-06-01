Ethereum Classic Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $29.57 or 0.00043689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and $122.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,689.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.74 or 0.00682143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00123154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00219692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00089901 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,343,458 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

