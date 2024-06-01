Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 745 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,676,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,997,000 after buying an additional 733,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

