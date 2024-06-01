Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 33,442 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Helios Technologies by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.93. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.