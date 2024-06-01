Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 42,395 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,069 shares of company stock worth $16,169,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

