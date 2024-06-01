Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.