Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $88,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

