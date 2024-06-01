Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $38,873,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $28,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

