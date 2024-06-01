Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.24 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

