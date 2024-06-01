Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 38,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

