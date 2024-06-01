Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 15,230 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $136.18 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.59 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

