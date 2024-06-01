Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,508,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,960,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,367 shares of company stock worth $55,513,930 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

