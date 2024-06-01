Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 447.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

