Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.53 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.