Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.5 %
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.53 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.