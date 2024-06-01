Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.54

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 11015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

