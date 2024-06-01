EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Michael D. Farkas Sells 106,836 Shares

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 106,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $248,927.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,234,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,923.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EZFill Price Performance

Shares of EZFill stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

