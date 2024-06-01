F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,022 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.00). Approximately 450,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 395,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014 ($12.95).
F&C Investment Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,005.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 970.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 980.58 and a beta of 0.62.
F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,456.31%.
Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Investment Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.