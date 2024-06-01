Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,369,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

