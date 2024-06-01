FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.96. 1,747,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,591. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average is $256.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

