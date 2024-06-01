Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $2.13 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $175.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00053370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

